UFC 259 'Fight Motion': Watch Jan Blachowicz beat Israel Adesanya in super slow motion

Farah Hannoun
Jan Blachowicz continues to come up big as un underdog.

UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) bounced middleweight champ Israel Adesanya (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) from the ranks of the unbeaten in the UFC 259 main event, stopping “The Last Stylebender’s” pursuit of becoming a dual-champ.

Both men had good exchanges on the feet in the first few rounds, but it was Blachowicz’s wrestling that made the biggest difference. Although all three judges scored the fight 4-1 in favor of Blachowicz, it was the latter rounds in which Blachowicz was able to use his grappling to control Adesanya. Two judges gave him a 10-8 score in Round 5.

You can watch it all unfold in super slow-motion in the UFC 259 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights from dual-champ Amanda Nunes’ quick submission of Megan Anderson, newly crowned bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling’s controversial disqualification win over Petr Yan, Islam Makachev’s dominant submission over Drew Dober, and a hoard of finishes from the prelims courtesy of the likes of Sean Brady, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Kai Kara-France.

Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling's DQ win to take title from Petr Yan at UFC 259

