UFC 244: Darren Till – ‘I wasn’t scared, I was terrified!’

Darren Till UFC 244 post-fight press conference

Darren Till admitted following UFC 244 that he was terrified going into the bout.

Hear everything Till had to say at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference following his victory over Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 244 co-main event. The bout represented a significant move for Till, who was made his middleweight debut by notching a victory over one of the division's highest ranked contenders.

