UEFA Champions League LIVE: Schedule, scores, how to watch live, dates, odds, predictions
The UEFA Champions League rolls on with the quarterfinal second legs.
It is all about the big boys now.
Treble winners Manchester City are the reigning European champions after Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland, and Co., delivered the final missing piece of silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet back in June.
Believe it or not, City are (heavy) favorites to win it again (more Champions League odds below). They drew 3-3 against Real Madrid in an epic first leg, while PSG lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in another thrilling first leg. Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2 at home with struggling giants Bayern Munich as there is everything to play for in Germany, while Atletico Madrid take a 2-1 lead with them to Borussia Dortmund for their quarterfinal second leg.
Everything you need to know for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season is below.
How can you watch the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?
Date: February to June, 2023
Kick off: 3pm ET
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA
UEFA Champions League knockout schedule & scores
Quarterfinal schedule - Second legs
Tuesday, April 16
3pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid
3pm: Barcelona vs PSG
Wednesday, April 17
3pm: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
3pm: Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Quarterfinal - First leg results
Tuesday, April 9
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich — Recap, highlights
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City — Recap, highlights
Wednesday, April 10
PSG 2-3 Barcelona
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Semifinal draw
PSG/Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Arsenal/Bayern Munich
Round of 16 results - Second legs
Tuesday, March 5
Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1 agg.)
Real Sociedad 1-2 PSG (1-4 agg.)
Wednesday, March 6
Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig (2-1 agg.) - Recap, highlights
Manchester City 3-1 Copenhagen (6-2 agg.)
Tuesday, March 12
Arsenal 1-0 (1-1 agg., 4-2 PKs) FC Porto - Recap, highlights
Barcelona 3-1 (4-2 agg.) Napoli
Wednesday, March 13
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (3-1 agg.) PSV Eindhoven
Atletico Madrid 2-1 (2-2 agg., 3-2 PKs ) Inter Milan
Round of 16 results - First legs
Tuesday, February 13
Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City - Recap, highlights
RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid
Wednesday, February 14
PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad - Recap, highlights
Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich - Recap, highlights
Tuesday, February 20
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Wednesday, February 21
Porto 1-0 Arsenal - Recap, highlights
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League - As of March 14, 2024 (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM)
Manchester City +160
Arsenal +450
Real Madrid +500
Bayern Munich +600
Paris Saint-Germain +1200
Barcelona +1400
Atletico Madrid +1800
Borussia Dortmund +2500
When are the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?
Round of 16 - 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March
Quarterfinals - 9/10 and 16/17 April
Semifinals - 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May
Final - 1 June
Where is the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final?
This season's Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.
Which teams have won the UEFA Champions League?
Here is a full list of every single winner of the Champions League in history, with year-by-year results.
Who are the all-time record goalscorers in Champions League history?
Some absolute legends of the game have dominated the Champions League scoring charts over the years and here’s a list of the all-time top goalscorers.
Which Premier League clubs are in the UEFA Champions League this year?
Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League but only Man City and Arsenal made it through to the last 16 with Man United and Newcastle finishing bottom of their groups and they're out of Europe altogether.
Champions League group stage results
Matchday 1
Tuesday, 19 September — As it happened (highlights, analysis)
AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle — Recap, analysis
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig
Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid — Lazio goalkeeper goal (video)
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Barcelona 5-0 Royal Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto
Wednesday, 20 September
Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
Bayern 4-3 Man United — Recap, analysis
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven — Recap, analysis
Braga 1-2 Napoli
Benfica 0-2 Salzburg
Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter
Matchday 2
Tuesday, 3 October
Union Berlin 2-3 Braga
Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad
Man United 2-3 Galatasaray — Recap, highlights, analysis
Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern Munich
Lens 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, highlights, analysis
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Benfica
Wednesday, 4 October
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Dortmund 0-0 Milan
Newcastle 4-1 Paris — Recap, highlights, analysis
Leipzig 1-3 Man City
Red Star Belgrade 2-2 Young Boys
Porto 0-1 Barcelona
Matchday 3
Tuesday, 24 October
Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern
Inter 2-1 Salzburg
Man United 1-0 Copenhagen - Recap, highlights, analysis
Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal - Recap, highlights, analysis
Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli
Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad
Wednesday, 25 October
Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio
Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Paris 3-0 Milan
Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund - Recap, highlights, analysis
Leipzig 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys 1-3 Man City - Recap, highlights, analysis
Antwerp 1-4 Porto
Matchday 4
Tuesday, 7 November
Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle — Recap, highlights
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona
Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord
AC Milan 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Man City 3-0 Young Boys — Recap, highlights
Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Leipzig
Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Wednesday, 8 November
Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin
Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica
Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 4-3 Man United — Recap, highlights
Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla — Recap, highlights
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens
Real Madrid 3-0 Braga
Salzburg 0-1 Inter
Matchday 5
Tuesday, 28 November
Lazio 2-0 Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp |
Feyenoord 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle - Recap, highlights | Howe laments VAR call
Milan 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 Leipzig — Recap, video highlights
Young Boys 2-0 Red Star Belgrade
Barcelona 2-1 Porto
Wednesday, 29 November
Galatasaray 3-3 Man United - Recap, highlights
Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen
Arsenal 6-0 Lens
Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli
Braga 1-1 Union Berlin
Benfica 3-3 Inter
Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg
Matchday 6
Tuesday, 12 December
Lens 2-1 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal - Recap, highlights
Man United 0-1 Bayern - Recap, highlights
Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray
Napoli 2-0 Braga
Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-3 Benfica
Wednesday, 13 December
Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys
Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City - Recap, highlights
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lazio
Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord
Dortmund 1-1 Paris
Newcastle 1-2 Milan - Recap, highlights
Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona
When is UEFA Champions League group play?
The group stage of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Matchdays for the group stage are as follows:
September 19 & 20
October 3 & 4
October 24 & 25
November 7 & 8
November 28 & 29
December 12 & 13