UEFA Champions League LIVE: Schedule, scores, how to watch live, dates, odds, predictions

The UEFA Champions League rolls on with the quarterfinal second legs.

It is all about the big boys now.

Treble winners Manchester City are the reigning European champions after Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland, and Co., delivered the final missing piece of silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet back in June.

Believe it or not, City are (heavy) favorites to win it again (more Champions League odds below). They drew 3-3 against Real Madrid in an epic first leg, while PSG lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in another thrilling first leg. Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2 at home with struggling giants Bayern Munich as there is everything to play for in Germany, while Atletico Madrid take a 2-1 lead with them to Borussia Dortmund for their quarterfinal second leg.

Everything you need to know for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season is below.

How can you watch the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?

Date: February to June, 2023

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

UEFA Champions League knockout schedule & scores

Quarterfinal schedule - Second legs

Tuesday, April 16

3pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

3pm: Barcelona vs PSG

Wednesday, April 17

3pm: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

3pm: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Quarterfinal - First leg results

Tuesday, April 9

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich — Recap, highlights

Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City — Recap, highlights

Wednesday, April 10

PSG 2-3 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Semifinal draw

PSG/Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Arsenal/Bayern Munich

Round of 16 results - Second legs

Tuesday, March 5

Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1 agg.)

Real Sociedad 1-2 PSG (1-4 agg.)

Wednesday, March 6

Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig (2-1 agg.) - Recap, highlights

Manchester City 3-1 Copenhagen (6-2 agg.)

Tuesday, March 12

Arsenal 1-0 (1-1 agg., 4-2 PKs) FC Porto - Recap, highlights

Barcelona 3-1 (4-2 agg.) Napoli

Wednesday, March 13

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (3-1 agg.) PSV Eindhoven

Atletico Madrid 2-1 (2-2 agg., 3-2 PKs ) Inter Milan

Round of 16 results - First legs

Tuesday, February 13

Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City - Recap, highlights

RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

Wednesday, February 14

PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad - Recap, highlights

Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich - Recap, highlights

Tuesday, February 20

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, February 21

Porto 1-0 Arsenal - Recap, highlights

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League - As of March 14, 2024

Manchester City +160

Arsenal +450

Real Madrid +500

Bayern Munich +600

Paris Saint-Germain +1200

Barcelona +1400

Atletico Madrid +1800

Borussia Dortmund +2500

When are the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?

Round of 16 - 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March

Quarterfinals - 9/10 and 16/17 April

Semifinals - 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May

Final - 1 June

Where is the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final?

This season's Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

Which teams have won the UEFA Champions League?

Here is a full list of every single winner of the Champions League in history, with year-by-year results.

Who are the all-time record goalscorers in Champions League history?

Some absolute legends of the game have dominated the Champions League scoring charts over the years and here’s a list of the all-time top goalscorers.

Which Premier League clubs are in the UEFA Champions League this year?

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League but only Man City and Arsenal made it through to the last 16 with Man United and Newcastle finishing bottom of their groups and they're out of Europe altogether.

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 19 September — As it happened (highlights, analysis)

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle — Recap, analysis

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid — Lazio goalkeeper goal (video)

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Barcelona 5-0 Royal Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

Wednesday, 20 September

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayern 4-3 Man United — Recap, analysis

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven — Recap, analysis

Braga 1-2 Napoli

Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 3 October

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga

Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad

Man United 2-3 Galatasaray — Recap, highlights, analysis

Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern Munich

Lens 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, highlights, analysis

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter Milan 1-0 Benfica

Wednesday, 4 October

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Dortmund 0-0 Milan

Newcastle 4-1 Paris — Recap, highlights, analysis

Leipzig 1-3 Man City

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 Young Boys

Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 24 October

Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Inter 2-1 Salzburg

Man United 1-0 Copenhagen - Recap, highlights, analysis

Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal - Recap, highlights, analysis

Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Real Madrid

Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli

Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad

Wednesday, 25 October

Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio

Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Paris 3-0 Milan

Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund - Recap, highlights, analysis

Leipzig 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys 1-3 Man City - Recap, highlights, analysis

Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 7 November

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle — Recap, highlights

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord

AC Milan 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Man City 3-0 Young Boys — Recap, highlights

Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Leipzig

Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp

Wednesday, 8 November

Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 4-3 Man United — Recap, highlights

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla — Recap, highlights

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens

Real Madrid 3-0 Braga

Salzburg 0-1 Inter

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 28 November

Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp |

Feyenoord 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle - Recap, highlights | Howe laments VAR call

Milan 1-3 Dortmund

Man City 3-2 Leipzig — Recap, video highlights

Young Boys 2-0 Red Star Belgrade

Barcelona 2-1 Porto

Wednesday, 29 November

Galatasaray 3-3 Man United - Recap, highlights

Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli

Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Benfica 3-3 Inter

Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 12 December

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal - Recap, highlights

Man United 0-1 Bayern - Recap, highlights

Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

Napoli 2-0 Braga

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

Wednesday, 13 December

Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City - Recap, highlights

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lazio

Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord

Dortmund 1-1 Paris

Newcastle 1-2 Milan - Recap, highlights

Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona

When is UEFA Champions League group play?

The group stage of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Matchdays for the group stage are as follows:

