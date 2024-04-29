UDFA rumors: Former Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs signs with Chiefs

The loss of linebacker Willie Gay in free agency at the start of the offseason will lead to changes in the position’s depth chart. The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t address the position in last weekend’s NFL Draft.

According to the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, Former Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs has a verbal agreement with the Chiefs. During the 2023 season, Jacobs played 13 games, tallying 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has shown explosiveness in breaking up pass plays at Penn State while not being noted as a great run-stopper.

He displayed exceptional awareness as a coverage defender who is quick enough to handle some man coverage. Another project that could blossom in a Steve Spagnuolo system, but it will be a battle to make an impression. Jacobs has a reasonable shot if he can improve his pursuit in the running game and show strength at the line against bigger offensive players.

The Chiefs have also reached UDFA verbals agreements with Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs, Marshall OL Ethan Driskell and USC corner Christian Roland-Wallace, per source. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 27, 2024

After four years with the Nittany Lions, Jacobs finished his collegiate career with 171 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

For more Chiefs UDFA signings, follow our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire