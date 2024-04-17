UCF transfer QB KJ Jefferson arrested for reckless driving misdemeanor in Arkansas

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson turned himself in to the Fayetteville (Ark.) Police Department on Wednesday afternoon and was arrested for a common misdemeanor stemming from a reckless driving incident on May 18, 2023.

Jefferson, 22, remained in communication with law enforcement, and it was mutually agreed upon that he would return to Fayetteville following UCF's spring football game to face charges. He was driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on an Arkansas interstate.

Because he was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, Jefferson was charged with reckless driving as opposed to being issued a regular speeding ticket.

In a statement released to the media, UCF coach Gus Malzahn said, "I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival. Since KJ has been here, he's been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program."

Big 12 schedule 2024: UCF football to face all newcomers, including Deion Sanders' Colorado

Jefferson was booked at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday and released 21 minutes later, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office arrest records. The 6-foot-3, 266-pound fifth-year senior has no prior bookings, per the detention intake report.

He is expected to complete community service within the next few weeks before returning to Orlando, according to a university spokesman.

KJ Jefferson just posted this to Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jp4T9wP2yj — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) April 17, 2024

The Knights' starter under center since his arrival from Arkansas in January, Jefferson completed 12 of 22 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Friday's spring game. He made 38 starts for the Razorbacks over parts of five seasons, totaling 7,911 passing yards, 2,107 rushing yards and 86 touchdowns.

Timmy McClain, expected to be UCF's backup quarterback for 2024, officially entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning. He's one of four Knights in the portal at the moment, along with junior defensive back Nikai Martinez and wide receivers Goldie Lawrence and Stephen Martin.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: QB KJ Jefferson arrested for reckless driving in Arkansas