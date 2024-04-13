KJ Jefferson throws 2 TDs in UCF football debut: 5 takeaways from Knights' spring game

ORLANDO — Armed with a new starting quarterback, a revamped roster and a pair of new coordinators, UCF offered a first look Friday ahead of its second Big 12 football season.

UCF held its second annual Knights-versus-'Nauts spring exhibition at FBC Mortgage Stadium, a two-quarter intrasquad scrimmage followed by a short skills competition. The Knights were the lone Big 12 newcomer to achieve bowl eligibility in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a loss to Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"Overall, you look at it from a head coach's standpoint, we had a really good spring," Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. "There were a few explosive plays. We were trying to throw it, though it was pretty windy out there. … You saw the defense be a lot more aggressive and do some really good things."

The Big 12 is wide open entering the fall, with league champion Texas and Oklahoma set to complete their move to the SEC. Meanwhile, four new programs — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — will join the conference and increase its total membership to 16.

Here are five takeaways as UCF wrapped up spring ball.

KJ Jefferson tosses 2 TDs, 2 picks in UCF introduction

Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, the Knights' marquee addition out of the transfer portal, completed 12 of 22 attempts for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran six times for minus-7 yards, factoring in sacks, with a long gain of 13.

Jefferson made 38 starts for the Razorbacks over parts of five seasons, totaling 7,911 passing yards, 2,107 rushing yards and 86 touchdowns. He inherits the starting quarterback spot from NFL draft-hopeful John Rhys Plumlee.

"It was a blast. It's the last one, so I had fun out there," Jefferson said. "Being consistent was the main thing I was focused on. Each and every day I step on the field, it's my approach to get better, to be elite."

Jefferson capped off his first possession with a 10-yard TD toss to tight end Randy Pittman. Jarrad Baker took a short Jefferson comebacker for a 70-yard score on his second drive.

Christian Peterson snagged the first pick after a couple of bobbles over the middle by Chauncey Magwood, and Nick Antoine had the other while defending a throw into the end zone for Xavier Townsend.

Chasen Johnson continues impressive spring, runs with 1st team

Eleven true freshmen enrolled in January following the early signing period, intent to gain valuable reps in practice. Of that group, Chasen Johnson looks poised to make the biggest impact this coming fall.

Johnson consistently worked with the first- and second-team units in open portions of spring practice, often opposite three-year starter Brandon Adams. The Sanford Seminole product, whom UCF flipped from Pittsburgh back in July, registered two tackles and one tackle for loss.

"I'll tell you what, he's been very impressive," Malzahn said. "He doesn't seem like a true freshman. … He can run, and he doesn't shy away from contact. He's been a very bright spot."

Caden Kitler, Paul Rubelt plug holes along offensive line

Chauncey Magwood breaks free for a 70-yard gain during UCF's spring game at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Friday, April 12, 2024.

UCF jumbled its offensive line on a near-weekly basis last season. Four players made at least one start at center, and Marcellus Marshall logged consistent reps at three spots.

Marshall slotted in at right guard, while the left side of the line — tackle Amari Kight and guard Adrian Medley — is the same pair that finished the campaign.

Paul Rubelt drew significant praise from Malzahn in the post-game press conference for his improvement on the right side. At center, Caden Kitler saw the most reps with the first team, but Samford transfer Jabari Brooks and true freshman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. could push for the job by the time fall rolls around.

Ted Roof's new-look defense brings plenty of QB pressure

Defensive lineman John Walker (55) pressures quarterback Timmy McClain during UCF's spring football game at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Dismissed by Oklahoma as defensive coordinator on Jan. 4, Ted Roof reunited with fellow former Auburn assistant Malzahn and has assumed the playcalling responsibilities for UCF.

UCF proved incapable of stopping the run for the majority of 2023, finishing 122nd of 130 FBS teams in yards per game allowed (194.3). Roof's linebacker room has been overhauled, including four portal additions — Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt), Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati), Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech) and Xe'Ree Alexander (Idaho) — and a pair of incoming freshmen, early enrollee DJ McCormick and Under Armour All-American Qua Birdsong.

Early returns looked promising in the pass rush department. UCF's defense registered nine sacks on the night with Ricky Barber, John Walker and Kaven Call among those to pop up on the stat sheet.

"Those guys can hit," Jefferson emphasized. "These guys are coming downhill. That's what you want to see from a defense, guys flying around and all 11 hats rallying to the ball."

Auburn commit Malik Autry, Michael Riles highlight UCF visitor list

While the spring game is more about the present state of UCF's roster, there is always an eye toward the future. It is a marquee showcase on the recruiting calendar, with Malzahn and his staff welcoming a number of top 2025 targets.

Four of the Knights' seven commits were in attendance: Kissimmee Osceola running back Taevion Swint, Palm Beach Central defensive back Tony Williams, Cocoa offensive lineman Jaquez Joiner and Tampa Bay Tech wide receiver Santonyo Isaac.

Opelika (Ala.)'s Malik Autry was the most high-profile visitor, topping the wish list at defensive tackle. The Auburn commit is the No. 34 player in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Plant running back Waltez Clark (Florida commit), Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial defensive end Michael Riles and Seminole interior offensive lineman Max Buchanan, all top-300 prospects per 247's composite rankings, also made the trip.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: 5 takeaways from 2024 spring game