'Fire Gus': UCF coach Gus Malzahn under fire from Knights fans after failed 2-point try

UCF football came a score away from sending its game against No. 7 Oklahoma into overtime. A questionable play call got Knights fans in a frenzy over coach Gus Malzahn.

Trailing by eight points late in the game in Norman, John Rhys Plumlee floated a perfect pass to Javon Baker for a touchdown that made it 31-29. A 2-point conversion would have tied the game and, barring a last-second drive by Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners, would have led to overtime.

On the try, Plumlee pitched the ball to running back R.J. Harvey, who had a strong 101-yard rushing game. But the play called for Harvey to then pass the ball into the end zone, and that play got swallowed up quickly. Harvey was thrown for a loss, and after a failed onside kick attempt, Oklahoma held on for the win.

Here’s the ill-fated UCF two pointer to tie. I just don’t get it at all. pic.twitter.com/eTYaympz77 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 21, 2023

UCF fans, college football fans react to failed R.J. Harvey 2-point conversion

Social media was flooded with anguish from UCF fans and laughter from college football fans watching the exciting finish on ABC. A lot of people were critical of UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Way to go Goober Gus! You sir are a TERRIBLE coach — Kevin Fuller (@FullCat76) October 21, 2023

@CoachGusMalzahn has always been horrible on red zone offense calls. — KnightBaller (@UCFKnightmares) October 21, 2023

FIRE GUS — Spooky Sam ⚔️ (UCF 3-3) (@ohheyfritz) October 21, 2023

UCF is embracing its creative side and I think that’s important — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 21, 2023

Lmao UCF what the hell was that — Schu (@tschu_22) October 21, 2023

Welp — Dee (@dee4728) October 21, 2023

UCF just ran maybe the worst 2-pt play you can imagine. — Jonathan Cumberland (@81sportsfan) October 21, 2023

UCF just officially ran the worst two point conversion play in football history — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) October 21, 2023

UCF WHAT TYPE OF PLAYCALL WAS THAT LMAOOOOO — 7revon.szn (@7revonszn_) October 21, 2023

UCF falls to 3-4 with its fourth straight Big 12 loss.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football fans react to Gus Malzahn, RJ Harvey after Oklahoma loss