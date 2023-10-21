Advertisement

'Fire Gus': UCF coach Gus Malzahn under fire from Knights fans after failed 2-point try

Dan Rorabaugh, Daytona Beach News-Journal
UCF football came a score away from sending its game against No. 7 Oklahoma into overtime. A questionable play call got Knights fans in a frenzy over coach Gus Malzahn.

Trailing by eight points late in the game in Norman, John Rhys Plumlee floated a perfect pass to Javon Baker for a touchdown that made it 31-29. A 2-point conversion would have tied the game and, barring a last-second drive by Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners, would have led to overtime.

On the try, Plumlee pitched the ball to running back R.J. Harvey, who had a strong 101-yard rushing game. But the play called for Harvey to then pass the ball into the end zone, and that play got swallowed up quickly. Harvey was thrown for a loss, and after a failed onside kick attempt, Oklahoma held on for the win.

UCF fans, college football fans react to failed R.J. Harvey 2-point conversion

Social media was flooded with anguish from UCF fans and laughter from college football fans watching the exciting finish on ABC. A lot of people were critical of UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

UCF falls to 3-4 with its fourth straight Big 12 loss.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football fans react to Gus Malzahn, RJ Harvey after Oklahoma loss