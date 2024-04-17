UCF QB KJ Jefferson makes court appearance on reckless driving charge in Arkansas

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson appeared on Tuesday at the Fayetteville (Arkansas) District Courthouse on a reckless driving charge from an incident last year.

Jefferson reported to the District Court where he faced a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 3 days of community service.

“I got a speeding ticket last year in May before the season, so I reported to court today,” Jefferson said in a video he posted on Instagram. “I ended up getting three days of community service. That’s why you’ve seen my mugshot [on social media]; I don’t know why they did that for community service.

“I take full accountability for my actions. All the narratives everyone is playing are not true. I had a speeding ticket.”

Jefferson was arrested on May 18, 2023, for driving 100 miles per hour in a 70-mph speed zone on an Arkansas interstate. Because he was more than 20 miles over the speed limit, he was charged with reckless driving.

“I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival at UCF,” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement Tuesday. “Since KJ has been here, he’s been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program.”

The fifth-year quarterback transferred to UCF after five seasons at Arkansas, where he set multiple school records, including passing yards and touchdowns. He’s expected to lead the offense this season after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee’s departure.

