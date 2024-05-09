UCF snags commitment from UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry

As UCF basketball continues to shape its roster for the upcoming season, the Knights added another piece with the verbal commitment of UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound junior point guard averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 27 minutes in 21 games with the Road Runners last season. He shot 40% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, scoring in double figures in 15 games, highlighted by a 38-point performance against FAU.

He chose UCF over Wake Forest and Auburn.

Ivy-Curry was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team at UTSA after averaging 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26 games (11 starts). In his sophomore year, he averaged 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while appearing in 21 games (19 starts), but transferred to Pacific University in 2022-23.

At Pacific, Ivy-Curry averaged 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33 games (7 starts). He scored double figures in 20 games, highlighted by a 25-point performance against San Diego.

He becomes the sixth transfer to commit to the Knights’ program, joining Benny Williams (Syracuse), Keyshawn Hall (George Mason), Mikey Williams (Memphis), JJ Taylor (Memphis) and Rokas Jocius (La Salle). According to composite rankings by 247Sports, UCF’s class ranks No. 42 in the nation.

The Texas native is also the third guard to join a roster that includes guards Darius Johnson (15.2 points per game), Jaylin Sellers (15.9 ppg.), Tyler Hendricks, Nils Machowski and true freshman Cameron Simpson.

