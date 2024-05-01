UCF continues impressive transfer class with addition of ETSU corner Sheldon Arnold II

UCF continued its impressive showing in the transfer market by landing a commitment from former East Tennessee State cornerback Sheldon Arnold II.

Arnold, an All-American with the Buccaneers, becomes the eighth transfer commitment for the Knights since the end of spring camp on April 12. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound defensive back spent three seasons at ETSU, totaling 57 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble in 30 games.

In 2023, he appeared in 11 games (5 starts) and was third on the team in tackles (53), 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

East Tennessee State capped off a 3-8 season, including a 2-6 mark in the Southern Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision last season.

A native of Loganville, Ga., Arnold was a two-sport star for the Red Devils, excelling in basketball and football. He played free safety and receiver on the varsity team, recording 94 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3 passes defended as a senior.

Arnold’s commitment came at the end of a busy Wednesday, with the Knights securing two other pledges earlier in the day from Toledo running back Peny Boone and Ohio receiver Jacoby Jones. He joins former Cedrick Hawkins and Tre’Quon Fegans as defensive backs to commit to the program during the 30-day spring transfer window, which ended on April 30.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com

UCF SPRING TRANSFER COMMITS

Cedrick Hawkins, CB, Ohio State

Jack Bernstein, LS, Georgia State

Nyjalik Kelly, DE, Miami

Tre’Quon Fegans, S, USC

Jacurri Brown, QB, Miami

Peny Boone, RB, Toledo

Jacoby Jones, WR, Ohio

Sheldon Arnold II, CB, East Tennessee State