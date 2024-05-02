UCF adds multiple Power 4 opponents, finishes football schedule through 2027. Here's a look.

UCF announced future football home-and-home series with both Pittsburgh and Northwestern on Thursday morning, officially filling its schedule through 2027.

The Knights will head to Pittsburgh in 2026 and to Northwestern in 2028, with the respective return trips to Orlando booked for 2029 and 2031, respectively. UCF is 1-2 all-time against Pitt, splitting a home-and-home series in consecutive seasons in 2018-19. The Knights have never met Northwestern.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to Orlando from Pitt and Northwestern and the road games are fantastic cities for our fans to travel," UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "Pennsylvania is currently ranked a top-five state UCF students come from, and Chicago is home to one of our top alumni communities.

UCF will face Pittsburgh as part of its non-conference schedule for the 2026 and '29 seasons. The Knights are 1-2 all-time against the Panthers, including a 35-34 loss in 2019.

NFL Draft: UCF wide receiver Javon Baker, tackle Tylan Grable selected on Day 3

"With a nine-game Big 12 schedule, we're very strategic in how we schedule each year. Our philosophy for non-conference has been to play a Power Four, a Group of Five team and an FCS program. As we navigate the analytics of the new College Football Playoff, we will continue to evaluate how we schedule."

UCF's schedule is booked for the next four seasons. In addition, the Knights will face Maine and Florida Atlantic in 2028, James Madison in 2029 and Florida in both 2030 and '33 to conclude their three-game series.

Listed below are the Knights' confirmed opponents for 2024-27:

UCF football schedule

2024

Non-conference: New Hampshire, Sam Houston, at Florida

Big 12 home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah

Big 12 road: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia

2025

Non-conference: Jacksonville State, North Carolina, North Carolina A&T

Big 12 home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Big 12 road: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech

2026

Non-conference: Bethune-Cookman, Massachusetts, at Pittsburgh

Big 12 home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, TCU

Big 12 road: Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2027

Non-conference: Louisiana, at North Carolina, Tennessee-Martin

Big 12 home: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Big 12 road: Arizona, Baylor, Iowa State, Utah, West Virginia

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Future games added with ACC, Big Ten opponents