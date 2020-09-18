Tyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist | UFC Vegas 11

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley used his platform at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference to espouse Black Lives Matter, repeatedly responding to questions with some form of "because Black Lives Matter" in his answer.

Woodley's UFC Vegas 11 opponent, Colby Covington, who is know for his fiery tone, took a measured approach into getting his digs in during the press conference, saying, "Yeah, I would think that Tyron asked not to engage with me in person, doing his little thing. He's trying to copy what I do... He's the only one that's racist. And the only race there is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC."

UFC Vegas 11 Face-Offs

