Tyrese Haliburton injures hamstring in Game 2 of NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton left Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in the third quarter Thursday night with leg soreness.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that Haliburton had injured his left hamstring. The Oshkosh native missed 10 games with a previous hamstring issue on the same leg in the regular season.

After the Pacers' 126-110 loss to the Boston Celtics, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said of Haliburton's injury during a a postgame news conference , "I think I can safely say it's sore."

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday.

Haliburton was named all-NBA third team Wednesday. He averaged 20.1 points per game and led the league with with 10.9 assists per game, setting a team record for assists in a single season with 752.

The Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the first round of the playoffs and then defeated the New York Knicks in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden Sunday to advance to the conference finals.

Haliburton had 25 points and 10 assists in Game 1, but also committed a couple of crucial mistakes late in the game that contributed to the Pacers losing in overtime.

Despite the tough loss, Haliburton was encouraged by the way his team had played.

“We know we can play with these guys,” he said. “We know we belong.”

But the Oshkosh North graduate and former Iowa State star was limited to 10 points and eight assists before leaving the game Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pacers' Haliburton injures hamstring in Eastern Conference Finals