Tyreek Hill calls ‘nasty' Patriots fans ‘some of the worst in the NFL'

Tyreek Hill calls ‘nasty' Patriots fans ‘some of the worst in the NFL' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyreek Hill had a bone to pick with the Gillette Stadium crowd on Sunday night.

After the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 road victory over the New England Patriots, Hill was asked a fairly innocuous question about how it felt beating his team's division rival on the road.

The Dolphins wide receiver responded with some harsh words for Patriots fans.

"It felt tremendous, man," Hill told reporters, via FOX Sports' Henry McKenna. "Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I'm gonna stand on that, because they're real nasty.

"Some of the things that they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye!"

While Hill didn't provide specifics about what fans said to him Sunday night, he'll likely receive plenty of vitriol from Patriots supporters in response to these comments.

Hill caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's game, but New England's defense otherwise held him relatively in check with five catches for 40 yards on nine targets. Hill now has failed to top 65 receiving yards in five of his last six games against the Patriots.

Hill and the Dolphins came away with the win Sunday night, however, and the Pro Bowl wideout felt the need to take a parting shot at Patriots fans on his way out of Foxboro.