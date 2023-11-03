How Tyon Grant-Foster's long road back to the court from medical scare took him to GCU

Tyon Grant-Foster was one of those can't-miss guys coming out of Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, an NJCAA All-American honorable mention in 2020, who could have gone anywhere in the country. He went to Kansas. He then went to DePaul. Then, he got rushed to an emergency room.

Now, two years after playing in a college basketball game, the 6-foot-7-inch freak athlete is back on the court, winding up at Grand Canyon University. He's the biggest of coach Bryce Drew's portal haul of seven transfers and a player who makes the Antelopes the favorite again to come out of the Western Athletic Conference and return to the NCAA Tournament.

He'll make his season debut Monday night at 7 p.m. at GCU Arena against Southeast Missouri, after giving a glimpse of what could be coming in a 104-46 exhibition rout of Embry-Riddle on Wednesday, when he scored 23 points in under 20 minutes.

He looked like he never took a day off from the game since that scary time in 2021, his season debut at DePaul, where he was taken to the hospital. There were tests and more tests. There was doubt he'd ever play again. Then, there was hope again. And clearance by his doctors to play again.

After taking all but the first half of the first game of the 2021-22 season off, and missing all of the 2022-23 season, Grant-Foster has that bounce back in his step.It also seems he's ready to become the comeback player of the year in college basketball.

GCU was fortunate to get Grant-Foster through the transfer portal after he became medically cleared.

This is a fresh start. A new road. A rebirth of sorts.

"It's like I didn't miss a day," Grant-Foster said after the exhibition game. "It's like muscle memory."

Grant-Foster's connection to GCU came from his uncle, former Phoenix Suns player Ish Wainwright, who played for GCU coach Bryce Drew's brother, Scott, at Baylor.

His recruiting visit to GCU, he said, felt like home.

"I just feel like this is the right spot, this is the right move with everything," Grant-Foster said. "My family, we're real religious, and that played a big part in me coming here and keeping my faith."

GCU promotes itself as a Christian school.

He said he feels a new lease on life and in basketball.

"My doctor told me I'm good, as long as I do the steps that was put into place," Grant-Foster said. "As long as I keep doing that, it's good. That's what I do."

Bryce Drew is thrilled that Grant-Foster chose GCU. He joins a great nucleus of guard Ray Harrison and forward Gabe McGlothan, both back from last year's WAC tournament championship run that led the Lopes to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

He's the best of the transfers that includes forwards Duke Brennan (Arizona State), Lok Wur (Oregon) and Sydney Curry (Louisville) and point guard Collin Moore.

"I love Ray, Gabe, Syd," Grant-Foster said. "Syd is going to be a fan favorite. He's lovely to play with. I'd hate to play against him."

This group helps Drew not rush prized point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., back onto the court.

Drew is taking Blacksher's return much like the NFL Arizona Cardinals have done with quarterback Kyler Murray, coming back from a torn ACL.

Blacksher suffered his torn ACL in early January. He's getting close, but it could still be a month before he returns.

"We're more concerned about February and March," Drew said about Blacksher's playing status. "We want to make sure he's ready to go."

Grant-Foster is definitely ready. He's waited two years for this.

And Drew is happy to turn him loose. He saw that in the scrimmage.

"He's a really good player," Drew said. "He hasn't been able to show it for the last two years. But to come out his first time to play in front of fans and play like he did, it really speaks to his maturity, his confidence, and, all in all, his talent."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Tyon Grant-Foster's road back took him to Grand Canyon University