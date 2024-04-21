Tyler Reddick wins in chaotic NASCAR finish at Talladega

Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 with a wild finish Sunday shooting past Brad Keselowski near the finish line as the Big One happened behind them at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fellow Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs pushed Reddick by Keselowski and Noah Gragson at the end for Reddick's sixth career victory.

"It didn't really work out in that third stage for us, but we were able to fight and defend our track position," Reddick said. "It was chaos. That's Talladega for you. I just gotta give a lot of credit to Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex. It was just us Toyotas left and they pushed me with everything they had. Without those pushes we don't win this race."

Reddick won with 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan at the track. Jordan held Reddick's son after the race, celebrating with Reddick's race team.

Apr 21, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Keselowski spun out the leader Michael McDowell with a block off turn four on the final lap, which started the multi-car crash, which included at least a dozen cars.

Keselowski, in the No. 6 Ford Mustang, finished second stretching his winless streak to 107 races. It also continued Ford's winless streak in the 2024 season. Gragson, in the No. 10 Ford, was third.

