Tyler Reddick claims Busch Light Pole at Darlington

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick claimed the Busch Light Pole Award at Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at 170.124 mph. This is Reddick’s seventh career pole in the Cup Series.

The No. 45 Toyota held off RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski (170.018 mph) and Chris Buescher (169.543 mph), who qualified second and third respectively.

Ty Gibbs (169.491 mph) and William Byron (169.397 mph) rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson (169.374 mph), Denny Hamlin (169.310 mph), Bubba Wallace (169.176 mph), Ross Chastain (169.001 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. (164.904 mph) completed the top 10.

McDowell fastest in practice

Michael McDowell topped the leaderboard in practice at 169.444 mph.

Ty Gibbs (168.567 mph), Chris Buescher (168.457 mph), Christopher Bell (168.376 mph) and William Byron (168.186 mph) rounded out the top five.

Joey Logano (167.985 mph), Erik Jones (167.871 mph), Corey LaJoie (167.853 mph), Denny Hamlin (167.762 mph) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (167.579 mph) completed the top 10.

