Tyler Boyd talks about idea he could join Steelers in free agency

Before he heads to NFL free agency, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was announced as a member of the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

A massive honor for the former Clairton football and Pittsburgh Panthers star, Boyd fielded many questions about his career recently during events related to the nomination.

One of those centered on the future.

While Boyd had nothing but good things to say about a Bengals organization that took a risk on him, he also gave an expected answer when asked what he thought about possibly joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

“You never know,” Boyd told Dominic Campbell of Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I love Coach Tomlin. He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sport’s business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure, it’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

The entire interview is very much worth a read, but Boyd leaving the Bengals to go home is something fans have speculated for a while now. There, he’d play the Bengals twice a year while forming a trio with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

Given the hometown connection, the Steelers have to be considered one of the likeliest landing spots for Boyd if he and the Bengals don’t find a way to work something out while the major contracts go to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire