Two Wisconsin hockey alumni compete in electric NHL Playoffs Game 7

Wisconsin hockey alumni Trent Frederic and Jake McCabe squared off in Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins’ first-round series on Saturday.

The Bruins triumphed in overtime 2-1 on a game-winning goal from David Pastrnak. McCabe played over 24 minutes for the Leafs as a defenseman while the Bruins’ Frederic registered two shots in over 15 minutes of skating.

Frederic, who last played in Madison in 2018, was an alternate captain during his sophomore season. He appeared in 36 games for UW, captained the Badgers with 17 goals and finished second on the team with 32 points.

The Boston Bruins drafted the St. Louis, Missouri native with the No. 29 overall pick of the 2016 NHL entry draft. He’s played for the Bruins for six seasons, with 47 goals and 94 points in 280 career games.

McCabe, a seasoned NHL veteran, has played for three teams during his 11-year NHL career. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin departed Madison as a first-team All-Big Ten member and assistant captain and was named a CCM American Hockey Coaches Association First-Team West All-American.

McCabe was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2012 NHL entry draft. In 11 combined campaigns with the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks and Maple Leafs, McCabe has totaled 152 points and 119 assists in 577 games played.

