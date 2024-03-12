Two more teams emerge as suitors for Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston isn’t lacking for options outside the New Orleans Saints. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson repots that the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants are “among new teams that’ve shown preliminary interest” in Winston, along with the previously-reported Cleveland Browns.

Winston has said he intends to search for a team where he can compete to start, and the Titans look like the best fit — the only person standing in his way is second-year quarterback Will Levis, who wasn’t drafted by the new Tennessee coaching staff. Levis started nine games as a rookie, completing 58.4% of his passes, scoring 8 touchdown passes, and throwing 4 interceptions while being sacked 28 times with 7 fumbles. The Titans went 3-6 before overhauling their coaching staff.

Compare that to the other two situations, where the Browns and Giants must start Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones after paying them so highly. At the same time, both of those quarterbacks missed extensive time with injuries last season, so these could be better opportunities for Winston to get on the field than they first appear. We’ll see where he ends up, but it’s looking like he won’t necessarily have to stay with the Saints in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire