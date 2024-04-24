Two Hogs selected for Arnold Palmer Cup

Maria José Marin and Jacob Skov Oleson, both of the Arkansas golf programs, were chosen to play at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup on Tuesday.

Oleson, a graduate senior on the Razorbacks’ men’s golf team, will play for Team Denmark in the event from July 5-7 in Ireland. Oleson is ranked as the No. 12 individual men’s golfer in Division I and is on pace to set a school record for lowest single-season scoring average.

Oleson ishas also improved by 225 spots in the World Amateur Golf Rankings over the last nine months. In August, he was No. 336. Now, he is No. 111.

José Marin, a Colombian native, will play for Team International on the women’s side. She is in the midst of her first collegiate season with the Razorbacks and is the sixth Arkansas women’s golfer to be selected to the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The event is a Ryder Cup-type of competition that features collegiate golfers from across the world. The United States has won 14 of the 27 previous cups.

The 2024 dual selection marks the second time both an Arkansas women’s and an Arkansas men’s golfer have been chosen. In 2018, Alvaro Ortiz and Maria Fassi, both Mexican, played for Team International while Alana Uriell and Dylan Kim both played for Team USA.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire