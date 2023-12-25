Texas Tech football 2024 roster in view with Covid-year decisions made

Since the NCAA began offering an extra year of eligibility to players affected by the Covid-disrupted 2020 season, the Texas Tech football team has benefited each year. The Red Raiders will do so again next season.

Defensive edge player Steve Linton, defensive tackle Quincy Ledet, linebacker Bryce Ramirez and defensive backs Bralyn Lux and Cameron Watts all are staying for 2024, Tech athletics spokesman Matt Dowdy said Sunday, relaying information from Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire. Linebacker Bryce Robinson won't return.

Lux made 39 tackles, led the Red Raiders in pass breakups with eight and had an interception. Linton, Ramirez and Ledet, all rotation regulars, were credited with 22, 21 and 19 tackles, respectively. Watts played in all 13 games and logged seven tackles.

That finishes the list of decisions to be made before the spring semester starts and gives the Red Raiders eight opt-ins on the Covid-bonus year. Running back Tahj Brooks, who was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, and offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, a 42-game starter at tackle, announced in December their intent to stay for 2024. It also was previously known that kicker Gino Garcia, recently placed on scholarship, would be coming back.

Of course, things could change before the Red Raiders' Aug. 31 season opener against Abilene Christian. The NCAA transfer portal, open for 30 days after conference championship games and another 15 days after spring practices, leads to significant roster shakeups twice a year.

The eight Red Raiders staying might not be as impactful a group, at least based on number, as decided last year to stay for this season. Last winter, 23 Texas Tech seniors had the Covid-bonus year available, 15 exercised it and 11 were starters this season.

That group included defensive linemen Tony Bradford, Jaylon Hutchings and Myles Cole, defensive backs Malik Dunlap, Rayshad Williams, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Tyler Owens, quarterback Tyler Shough, offensive lineman Dennis Wilburn, leading receiver Xavier White and Ray Guy Award semifinalist punter Austin McNamara.

Of the six 2021 seniors who stayed for 2022, linebackers Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge and safety Marquis Waters were among the team's top defensive players.

The A-J reported Sunday that tight end Baylor Cupp was forgoing a Covid year when he declared for the NFL draft. McGuire, however, said Cupp is out of eligibility. He said he couldn't elaborate.

"Baylor does not have another year," McGuire said in a text message. "Wished he did but he doesn't."

Texas Tech senior decisions

The following Texas Tech players who were seniors in 2023 have the option of playing another season in 2024. Here are decisions they've made in that regard, as announced by the players themselves, Tech coach Joey McGuire or Tech athletics spokesmen.

Staying (8): RB Tahj Brooks, OT Caleb Rogers, K Gino Garcia, DE Steve Linton, DT Quincy Ledet, LB Bryce Ramirez, CB Bralyn Lux, CB-S Cameron Watts.

Leaving (3): WR Loic Fouonji (committed to Vanderbilt), LB Jesiah Pierre (in NCAA transfer portal), LB Bryce Robinson.

Pending: None.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Quincy Ledet (5) fends off a blocker during the Red Raiders' Sept. 16 victory over Tarleton State. Ledet is one of eight seniors on the 2023 team who plans to exercise the Covid-bonus year option for 2024, a Tech athletics spokesman said Sunday.

