Two Colorado commits set to visit Boulder in June

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have organized a massive recruiting weekend during the latter portion of June.

Class of 2025 Colorado commits Mantrez Walker and Corbin Laisure announced Friday that they’ll join five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis and four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden in visiting Boulder from June 21-23. Walker, a four-star (Rivals) linebacker from Georgia, and Laisure, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Tennessee, both committed to the Buffs in late April.

Because commitments don’t exactly carry much weight these days, Colorado’s staff has the challenge of keeping Walker and Laisure engaged and excited about their futures in Boulder. Those two commits could also play a key role in swaying Lewis and Gooden to commit.

Colorado’s 2025 class currently features three commits: Walker, Laisure and three-star cornerback Alex Graham.

