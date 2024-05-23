Superfan Peggy Coppom sends message to Colorado target Julian Lewis

Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom has joined the ongoing effort to flip class of 2025 five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis’ commitment from the USC Trojans to the CU Buffs.

In a video posted by Laura Levy on Wednesday evening, the 99-year-old Coppom shared the following message to Lewis:

“JuJu, I’ve been cheering for this Colorado Buffs team for 84 years and I’m getting tired of being a good loser,” Coppom said. “I would love to be a good winner, so come on out here and play for us and help us win.”

Lewis, the second-ranked QB in the 2025 recruiting class (247Sports composite), recently announced his plan to visiting Boulder again this summer. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect has also scheduled visits to USC and Auburn ahead of his senior season at Carrollton High School in Georgia.

Levy also posted a video of Coppom meeting with Colorado linebackers Jeremiah Brown and Nikhai Hill-Green that same evening.

