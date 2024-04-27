Class of 2025 Georgia LB Mantrez Walker commits to CU Buffs

This year’s Black and Gold Weekend presents the Colorado Buffaloes with an opportunity to showcase live football at Folsom Field while making some recruiting noise. The Buffs continued their commitment hot streak on Saturday as class of 2025 four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker announced his pledge.

Walker, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound prospect from Buford, Georgia, announced his decision on social media right as CU’s spring football game kicked off.

According to Rivals, Walker received other offers from notable programs such as Florida, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State. Walker will likely factor in as an inside linebacker at the college level, but he showcased the ability to rush the passer in his high school highlight film. He also has excellent awareness when playing the run and attacks downhill after diagnosing the play.

Walker joins tight end Corbin Laisure and defensive back Alex Graham as 2025 recruits who’ve committed to CU.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire