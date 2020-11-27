Twitter reacts to Mitchell Trubisky being named Bears’ starting QB

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed what many fans were expecting all week when he announced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would be starting Sunday evening against the Green Bay Packers.

Trubisky takes over for Nick Foles, who had been the starter since week four after replacing Trubisky, is still dealing with a hip injury suffered in the Bears last game against the Minnesota Vikings and has not practiced this week. Trubisky was dealing with his own issue after injuring his throwing shoulder when the Bears faced the New Orleans Saints a few week ago, but had been a full participant in practice.

Naturally, Twitter had many opinions and reactions upon hearing the news:

They just know how to keep us watching 🙄 I legit had no plans to watch the game had Foles been announced the starter https://t.co/QNebt4PYj7 — Hector 🐻⬇️ (@HecDaBearsFan) November 27, 2020

You know your qb situation is bad when I’m excited for Mitch Trubisky to come back 💙🧡 https://t.co/sVoTC2leTX — Kyle Damon (@KyleDamon1) November 27, 2020

Can we just throw the season for a decent draft pick? https://t.co/EB9mBKutO2 — Em 🥀 (@EmileeRoseW) November 27, 2020

BEARS BY A BILLION https://t.co/oQyUPUZlcX — Jason Mealer (@JMealer_51) November 27, 2020

Mitch we are glad you’re back! Sorry for under appreciating you. #TrustMitch https://t.co/RY198OXdsM — Fabiola Alsina (@fabialsina) November 27, 2020

What Drake say? Laugh now cry later😭 Yeah we happy now but Sunday night we gone be crying😭😭😭 https://t.co/CjqUKvRl4Q — Baby Jerri🐐👶🏽 (@Jerri_Mandela) November 27, 2020

i am so ready to get my heart broken once again https://t.co/NLdA7nyuOr — jax (@realJaxNC) November 27, 2020

GREEN BAY WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂 🗑 🔥 https://t.co/8N5h8NB2Tp — ᴡɪ ʙᴏᴡʜᴜɴᴛᴇʀ (@YourBoyAric) November 27, 2020

Best news I’ve had all day. https://t.co/kCQc2bRti2 — Kaylan Geekie (@KaylanGeekie) November 27, 2020

Christmas came earlier. MitchMania is back. We're winning this Sunday…book it https://t.co/6whzI6UW2w pic.twitter.com/KVhQr3VWMG — The Rock (@RLZ54) November 27, 2020