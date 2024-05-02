Twins-Red Sox series preview: Ten-game winning streak on the line

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota TwinsThree-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.60 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (2-1, 5.88)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: TBD vs. RHP Pablo López (2-2, 4.83)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.65 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.38)

Red Sox update: Going into Thursday, Boston starting pitchers led MLB with a 2.03 ERA, and their team ERA of 2.57 also led the majors. ... They are 18-14 overall and 11-5 in road games. ... OF Tyler O'Neill, who is in his first season with Boston after six seasons with St. Louis, played in his 500th major league game on Thursday. O'Neill, who is hitting .309, is the 32nd Canadian-born player to reach the mark. ... DH Masataka Yoshida (left thumb strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Twins update: They are (17-13) with a 10-game win streak, the last six on the road. ... The Twins went 3-4 against the Red Sox last season, going 1-2 in Boston and 2-2 at Target Field. ... IF Jose Miranda is 10-for-19 with five RBI in his past five games to raise his average to .315. ... IF Willi Castro has an eight-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 13 of last 14 games. He is 16-for-35 in the past eight games to raise his average to .270. ... OF Byron Buxton left the Twins' 10-5 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday because of right knee soreness.