Twins-Mariners series preview: TV-radio information, injury reports, statistics

Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 4.75) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.55)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP George Kirby (3-2, 3.76) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (3-1, 4.78)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Logan Gilbert (3-0, 1.69) vs. RHP Pablo López (3-2, 4.30)

Twins update: The Twins (19-14) saw 12-game winning streak end Sunday with a 9-2 loss to Boston. But they have still won four consecutive series after not winning any of their previous six, and they now trail first-place Cleveland by 2½ games in the AL Central after entering the winning streak down eight games in the division. ... RF Max Kepler is 16-for-38 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 12 games since coming off the injured list April 22. ... IF/OF Willi Castro had 10-game hitting streak end Sunday. ... LF Trevor Larnach is 12-for-28 with a home run and six RBI in his past eight games. ... Woods Richardson will be making his fifth major league start and his first against a team other than either the Tigers or White Sox. ... Twins were 3-4 against Seattle last season, going 2-2 in Seattle and 1-2 at Target Field.

Mariners update: AL West-leading Seattle (19-15) continues a seven-game road trip after winning two of three in Houston. They opened 2-6 but are 17-9 since April 10, boosted by a rotation that leads the majors with 22 quality starts. ... Kirby, who has given up three earned runs in 24 innings over his last four starts, underwent an magnetic resonance imaging exam of his right knee Saturday but is not expected to miss a start. ... 2B Jorge Polanco, traded by the Twins in January, hitting .193 with five home runs and 13 RBI with his new team. Also returning to Target Field is DH Mitch Garver, who has yet to play catcher in Seattle. Garver is hitting only .156 with three homers and eight RBI, though he hit a walk-off, two-run homer to beat Atlanta 2-1 on Monday. ... 3B Josh Rojas raised his batting average to .360 after going 6-for-8 at Houston.