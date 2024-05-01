Twins center fielder Byron Buxton leaves game against White Sox with sore right knee

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton stands for The Star-Spangled Banner before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning because of right knee soreness after an unsuccessful attempt to steal second base.

Buxton, who singled leading off the inning, didn't slide into second and was thrown out by catcher Kory Lee. Buxton walked off the field slowly and was replaced in the bottom half by Willi Castro, who moved from third base.

An All-Star in 2022, Buxton was limited to 85 games as a designated hitter last season because of a right knee injury.

Minnesota went on to win its 10th straight, 10-5 over Chicago. Following the game, manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton would undergo imaging on the knee.

“He was his normal self this morning,” Baldelli said. “So it was something that came up during the game, I would say.”

Buxton is batting .250 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 28 games in his 10th major league season. He is in the third year of a $100 million, seven-year contract.

