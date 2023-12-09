T'Vondre Sweat becomes the fourth Texas Longhorn to win the Outland Trophy as top lineman

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat powered his way into the opponents’ backfield plenty of times this season. On Friday, he pushed his way into the Texas history books.

Sweat became the fourth Longhorn to win the Outland Trophy Award, one of college football’s most prestigious honors that recognizes the top interior lineman in the nation. He’s the first Texas player to win the Outland since defensive tackle Brad Shearer in 1977.

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat celebrates a defensive stop during the Longhorns' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. On Friday, the All-American senior won the Outland Trophy as the nations best interior lineman on either side of the ball.

Defensive tackles Scott Appleton (1963) and offensive guard/linebacker Tommy Nobis (1965) also won won the award for Texas.

The Outland Trophy, which dates back to 1946 and is college football’s third-oldest award, was part of ESPN’s annual presentation that recognizes all of college football’s individual award winners except for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented to the nation's best player in its own ceremony Saturday evening.

Sweat, a 6-foot-4, 362-pound senior from Huntsville, is in his first season as a full-time starter and has earned multiple All-American honors from various publications while playing his way into consideration as a high pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has racked up 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and a blocked kick.

More importantly, he teamed with players such as fellow defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, defensive ends Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke as well as linebackers Jaylon Ford, David Gbenda and Anthony Hill to help form the nation’s third-best rushing defense.

Texas (12-1), which will face Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, gives up just 80.8 yards rushing a game, which only ranks behind UCLA (69.6 yards allowed rushing a game) and Penn State (69.7).

Sweat beat out fellow semifinalists Joe Alt (offensive lineman, Notre Dame) and Cooper Beebe (offensive lineman, Kansas State) for the Outland Trophy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat wins the 2023 Outland Trophy