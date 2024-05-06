Tuesday's gossip: Nunez, Ten Hag, Osimhen, Toney, Oblak, Slot, Sudakov

Liverpool and Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona, with the 24-year-old seen as a potential replacement for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 35. (Sun)

Nunez has fuelled speculation of a summer exit from Liverpool by deleting all images of his time at Anfield from his Instagram page. (90min)

England forward Jadon Sancho, 24, does not want to return to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. (Talksport)

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk's £65m-rated Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, 21, who is also being monitored by Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. (Mail)

Chelsea also want to sign Napoli's Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 25, who has a release clause of over £100m. (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 31, is another player who is on Chelsea's radar this summer, with his Spanish club keen to raise funds for a squad rebuild. (Fichajes)

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are the frontrunners to sign Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 28, this summer, with both teams planning to offer around £50m. (Football Transfers)

Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25, has refused to commit his future to Sporting Lisbon amid interest from Arsenal. (Standard)

Arne Slot, who is expected to replace departing manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, could return to Feyenoord to sign Netherlands midfielder Mats Wieffer, 24, and Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida, 23. (Football Insider)

Sevilla are among a number of clubs monitoring Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca after the 44-year-old led the team back to the Premier League. (Mail)

Manchester United are trying to find a buyer for 32-year-old Brazil midfielder Casemiro this summer in an attempt to cut their wage bill. (TEAMtalk)