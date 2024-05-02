Tuesday baseball: Eureka, Polson win big

May 2—EUREKA — Tristan Butts hit a home run and Tyce Van Orden threw three no-hit innings as Eureka defeated Browning 16-0 in high school baseball Tuesday.

Butts finished with two hits and drove in three runs for the Lions (12-2), who scored 14 runs in the second inning.

Logan Cuff picked up three RBIs on one hit for Eureka.

Van Orden struck out seven batters and walked two, picking up the win in a game that ended after three innings due to the mercy rule. Van Orden drove in one run and scored twice after being walked twice.

Jorian Snow started on the mound for Browning (0-11), allowing eight runs (seven earned) on three hits in 1 1-3 innings. Jordan Walker allowed eight runs (four earned) in relief.

Polson 12, Ronan 4

RONAN — Cole Wadsworth drove in two runs and scored three more as Polson defeated Ronan 12-4.

Hunter and Holden Emerson each hit a double and scored a run for the Pirates (11-3), who used a five-run sixth inning to break open the game.

Landon Shoemake threw five innings on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing four runs — none of them earned. Wyatt Wadsworth threw two shutout innings in relief, striking out one.

Tristan Fisher batted in three runs for the Chiefs (4-9) on two hits, including a triple. He also made a brief relief appearance walking two batters and giving up one hit.

Liam Wills started on the mound for Ronan, allowing eight runs in 5 2-3 innings. Wills fanned six batters.

Florence 12, Whitefish 1

FLORENCE — Jake Roth threw a five-inning three-hitter, striking out three, and Florence's Chase Wagner drove in three runs in the win.

Ryan Conklin had two hits and drove in the lone run for Whitefish (4-9), in the fifth inning. Calvin Eisenbarth had the other hit, and Will Sisson scored the run.

Wagner and Levi Winters hit doubles for the Falcons, and Caleb Katen hit two doubles and scored twice.