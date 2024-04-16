Tsunoda setback for Bluebirds after defender suffers 'De Bruyne' injury

Tsunoda was a key player for Kortrijk having been sent on loan to gain experience of European football [Getty Images]

Cardiff City could be without new defender Ryotaro Tsunoda for the start of the 2024-25 season after the defender underwent surgery.

The Japanese centre-back signed for the Bluebirds in the January transfer window before immediately joining Belgian side KV Kortrijk on loan.

Tsunoda, 24, impressed in nine appearances for the Pro League team, but suffered a hamstring injury during their 1-0 win over defending champions Anderlecht last month.

The club confirmed the former Yokohama Marinos player had required an operation for the problem, saying the procedure was similar to the one that kept Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne sidelined for four months.

It means the Under-20 international faces a race to try and return fit for Cardiff in time to kick-off the new Championship season.

Tsunoda had been part of the Marinos side that qualified for the knock-out stages of the AFC Champions League and was called into the Japan squad earlier in the season only to miss out on a cap through injury.

This latest setback prematurely ends Tsunoda’s time at Kortrijk who are currently in the middle of a relegation play-off campaign to try and preserve their top tier status.

The club have close ties to Cardiff having previously been owned by Cardiff backer Vincent Tan and also have striker Isaak Davies on loan.

Davies had described Tsunoda’s displays as brilliant, although has been in eye-catching form himself having scored three goals in his past three games. The former Wales Under-21 international now has 10 for the season with three games remaining.

The 22-year-old is set to return to south Wales at the end of the Belgian season, telling BBC Radio Wales Sport earlier this term the move was "the best thing I could have done".