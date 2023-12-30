Trojans Wire takes USC fans’ phone calls after inspiring Holiday Bowl victory, Miller Moss triumph

The 2023 Holiday Bowl, as one phone caller put it, was a seemingly meaningless game the Trojans turned into a supremely meaningful game. A night which, at its outset, felt like another blowout loss (after Louisville went up 7-0 and USC missed a field goal) turned into a hugely positive, hopeful, and transformative moment for this football program.

Other USC fans who called into our show with Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football made a lot of other great points. We responded to our wonderful callers and took your questions for over two hours in a very long, information-packed season finale show. We will continue to have our Friday evening call-in shows throughout the offseason, but none will be as long as this bowl-game bonanza, with two hours and 15 minutes of USC football discussion.

Spend some of your holiday (bowl) weekend catching up on all the hot topics surrounding USC football, and consider joining the USC channel of The Voice of College Football as a member.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire