Tributes paid after Wigan and Wales rugby player dies aged 21

Tributes have been paid to a rugby league player described as a "friend to everyone he met" who has died at the age of 21.

Gabriel Holt, born in Atherton in Wigan, played in the Wales Rugby League's students squad, having qualified through his Welsh heritage.

Head coach Craig Fisher said "no words" could explain what an "exceptional human being" he was.

Tributes have also been paid by his club sides in Wigan and Lancashire.

Mr Holt died suddenly on Sunday, but no further information has been made public at this stage.

A spokesman for amateur side Wigan St Patrick's said "Gabe was loved throughout the club", with members "forever immensely proud of his achievements on and off the field".

He had progressed through the side's junior ranks and was described as the "gel" that brought a group of young players together with his "humour and love of life".

Gabriel, who also played for the University of Central Lancashire, (UCLAN) had been named in the Wales Students' squad to play in the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

Mr Fisher said he knew Mr Holt had been "itching to tear into" the competition, and said it was a "privilege" to have known and coached him.

UCLAN dean Bryan Jones said Mr Holt had a "huge impact" on the university's team and did lots of work for charities during his time as a student.

"We will honour him in some way here at the university so his legacy of positivity and teamwork will endure," he added.

A fundraiser started by a close friend to pay for a funeral has raised more than £5,000.

