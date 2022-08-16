Trevon Brazile goes nuts as Arkansas finishes European tour in perfect fashion

Trevon Brazile scored 11 points in two games against Arkansas last year while playing for Missouri.

On Monday, in Arkansas’ fourth game of four during the team’s tour of Europe, Brazile blew that total out of the water.

The Tigers transfer dropped 28 in the capper, helping Arkansas to a 70-59 win over Bakken Bears, a Denmark-based professional team.

In the previous three games, all Arkansas wins, Brazile averaged 11.7 points on 16 of 18 shooting inside the arc. Against Bakken, he was 12 of 12 from 2-point range and 1 of 3 from outside, adding nine rebounds and four steals for good measure.

“I was just trying to do the little things that Coach Muss talks about like rim running,” Brazile said. “The first two games I didn’t do a good job rebounding. I probably had 3-4 rebounds over the first two games, so a big emphasis the last two games was just rebounding. I think that led to a lot of my success.”

The game wasn’t perfect, though. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was frustrated with the team’s ball-control. The Razorbacks had 30 turnovers.

“The turnovers are ridiculous,” Musselman said. “Words can’t describe how concerned I am about our turnovers. Our three-point shooting has got to improve. I didn’t think it could match last year, but it kind of is.”

Arkansas countered by forcing 27 turnovers, leading to 28 points.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire