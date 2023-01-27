The 49ers have played a lot of football already this season, but they hope there are two games left on their schedule.

They’ll play their 20th game of the season against the Eagles on Sunday and left tackle Trent Williams said on Thursday that the team’s “brand of football” is a tough one for players to fight through over such a long span. He said that the desire to keep pushing has to come from “a place of hunger” and shared his belief that the 49ers are a really hungry football team as they head into the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s been a long season, but when you have the pinnacle of the game, which is the Super Bowl, dangling right in your face, I think, yeah, the starvation to get there is what’s going to push people through,” Williams said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It’s going to push people to focus a little harder down the stretch, to treat their bodies right during the week to be ready to go, to play until the whistle. I think starvation has a lot to do with that. We’re all starving to win. Everybody wants that ring.”

Tight end George Kittle used the same word when discussing the 49ers’ mindset and a feast on Sunday would send the team on to a 21st game for all the marbles.

Trent Williams: Starvation for Super Bowl is what pushes us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk