TRD president David Wilson says Jimmie Johnson 'will be racing a Toyota Camry'

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will make his first venture in 2024 with Toyota as his co-owned Legacy Motor Club will switch from Chevrolet at the end of this season.

Not only will he be working behind the scenes with Toyota, but he will hop into a Toyota Camry at some point in the future according to Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson. Wilson made the comment Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“100 percent. Yes, you will see him [Johnson] in a Toyota,” Wilson said. “That will be very moving and emotional for me personally, professionally, for Toyota. Now I’ll let Jimmie fill in the blank, but I will just say that Jimmie Johnson will be racing a Toyota Camry before he is done as a race car driver.”

Johnson had raced exclusively with Chevrolet since making his NASCAR national series debut in the Xfinity Series in 1998.

Since becoming co-owner of Legacy Motor Club prior to the start of the 2023 season, Johnson has made three starts for the team, competing at the Daytona 500, Circuit of The Americas and the Coca-Cola 600. He is also scheduled to run the Grant Park 220 on July 2 as NASCAR makes its debut on the Chicago Street Course (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).