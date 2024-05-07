Travis leads Baxter boys at conference golf meet

May 6—TRIPOLI — Three career-best scores highlighted the Baxter boys golf team at the Iowa Star Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Bolts were led by first-year golfer Treyton Travis and Baxter placed seventh in the 11-team field.

Baxter shot a 393 at Maple Hills Country Club. Don Bosco won the conference title with a 352 and the rest of the top five was Colo-NESCO/Collins-Maxwell (353), BCLUW (355), host Tripoli (355) and Waterloo Christian (363). Dunkerton was sixth with a 381, too.

Stadan Vansice

The top four teams were separated by just three strokes and the top four had a difference of only 11.

Travis carded a career-best 93 to lead Baxter, while Stadan Vansice posted a career-best 96 and Hudson Bethards turned in a 98.

Perrin Sulzle shot a career-best 106 as the final counting scorer and Carter Smith (118) had a non-counting score.