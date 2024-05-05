Travis Kelce Takes in the Action at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami

In October, Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced their investment into the F1 team Alpine Racing

JC Olivera/Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce was seen checking out some getaway cars at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Florida.

On Sunday, May 5, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end took in the action at the popular race weekend in Miami, wearing a vibrant green shirt-and-shorts set, sunglasses, a black baseball cap and black sneakers. In a clip shared by ESPN on TikTok, he could be seen arriving at the venue with security.

Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes also attended the event with wife Brittany Mahomes, who looked stylish in a pink-and-white gingham minidress with front pockets.

With the Chiefs revving up their training camp schedule, Kelce is remaining focused on the upcoming NFL season. However, Kelce's attendance at the Grand Prix is likely related to his recent investment in the Formula 1 team, Alpine Racing.

The NFL star and Patrick, 28, became the lead investors in an ownership group that secured a $218 million investment into Alpine Racing, Otro Capital announced in October.

The Super Bowl champions joined four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy and Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Joshua in the investment, alongside Kelce's management company, A&A Management. Joining them is Andre Eanes of A&A Management, Joey Feste of KM Capital and Rhodes McKee of MavenHill Capital/ReynardMcKee.

Alpine Racing shared a clip on Instagram of Kelce at the F1 Grand Prix proudly repping the team's logo on his baseball cap as he munched on some snacks. The team captioned the clip — which was fittingly set to Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's song "Florida!!!" — "Welcome to Florida, @killatrav 🤙."

Related: Travis Kelce Affectionately Kisses Taylor Swift's Shoulder in New Video from Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala

In a statement, Kelce said the Alpine Racing partnership with his close friend Patrick and "world-class" private equity firm Otro Capital is a "dream come true" for him.

"We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, and we look forward to contributing our passion and commitment to this incredible team," Kelce said.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback"

Patrick said he's "thrilled" to "join forces" with Kelce and Otro Capital for the F1 investment and "to support the world-class Alpine Racing Team," in a statement at the time.

Patrick added, "As athletes, we understand the importance of teamwork, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. We see these same qualities in Alpine Racing and are excited to be a part of their journey to further success.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelce's weekend at the Miami Grand Prix comes just after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension with the Chiefs on April 29.

The extension is worth more than $17 million a year, which will make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. Kelce’s longtime agent Mike Simon negotiated the deal, in which the financial details were not immediately disclosed.

Perry Knotts/Getty Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Related: Travis Kelce Says He Had ‘a Blast’ Hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and Teases ‘Exciting Contestants’

Patrick shared his excitement about Kelce's extension and that he would be continuing to work alongside his frequent target in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!,” the quarterback wrote on X.

Last season, Kelce and Patrik broke the long-held record set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most postseason touchdowns in NFL history last season. Brady, 46, congratulated the duo after, writing, "BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right," Brady wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kelce's manager, André Eanes, also celebrated the news of his contract extension on X. "I can’t think of anyone more deserving! Congrats @tkelce! #LeGoat," he wrote.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.