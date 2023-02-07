Travis Kelce shouts out Cincy ahead of Super Bowl 57: 'It’s all about Cincinnati, baby'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats between 2008 and 2012.

Travis Kelce may have just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game, but he's still repping the Queen City at the Super Bowl.

Kelce spoke to media members at Super Bowl 57 Opening Night on Monday, and he had a lot to say about the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, whom he played for from 2008-2012.

“Go Bearcats. Anybody that has a problem with it, fight me,” Kelce said, per Fox Sports. “It’s all about Cincinnati, baby. I love it. I’ve always been extremely prideful about coming from the University of Cincinnati. I finally got my diploma. I try and help out as much as I can back at the university when I can."

"Go Bearcats.. anyone that has a problem with it, fight me." 🤣@tkelce is all about Cincinnati Football!@GoBearcatsFB | Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/P1EFQY2N6i — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

"I just miss being around all those players that I played with, and all the people that I met along the way that have always been in my corner throughout all the ups and downs in life. Shoutout to the Bearcats, baby.”

Kelce joined the UC football program as a quarterback recruit from Cleveland Heights before eventually transitioning to tight end. He later went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler will face his brother Jason, another former UC star who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl, as they are the first set of brothers to battle in the big game.

Travis launched 87 & Running, an endowment for UC student-athlete health and wellness, in November 2022.

