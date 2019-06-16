Travis Kelce says Chiefs' cutting player who kicked a woman and lied about it 'ripped our hearts out'

In case the details have become a bit fuzzy over time, here’s why Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is no longer a member of the Kansas City Chiefs:

Video of Hunt kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel surfaced via TMZ in late November 2018. The incident, which occurred the previous February, landed Hunt on Commissioner’s Exempt List hours after it became public. The Chiefs — who were previously aware Hunt had been involved in an altercation — released him from the team five hours later when it became apparent he had lied to his bosses.

It’s an ugly situation all around and one Kansas City would likely prefer to move on from after getting rid of Hunt. Comments from star tight end Travis Kelce this weekend aren’t likely to help that cause.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Kelce told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “It ripped our hearts out when he got released from Kansas City, but to see him get another chance, I would hope and I would think he’s going to make the absolute most of it.”

Kelce made the comments at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game in Cleveland over the weekend, and to hear Kelce say it, Hunt’s actions last year wasn’t the “real” Hunt.

“The biggest thing was as much as you try to stay away from the actual situation that happened, Kareem has been nothing but a good friend and a good teammate. He’s been in the community trying to make a difference in other people’s lives. That’s what’s real. Everyone has things that go wrong in their lives. It’s how you come out of those situations that determine your true character. I think I’ll just leave it as that. What we said is true. Kareem, I hope he makes the best of his situation.”

When the Browns made the decision to sign the 2017 rushing yards leader, quarterback Baker Mayfield reached out to Kelce and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to learn more about the man who would be stepping into their backfield.

"[Kareem and I] stay in contact and sure enough, whenever we’re in the same city it’s always love, it’s a brotherhood once you kind of go through the ranks and make it to the league.” Kelce said. “Of course you’re from the same area, you automatically have like a binding force that can’t be broken.’’

Hunt, 23, is currently suspended for the first eight games of the season by the NFL and has been undergoing treatment.

Running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce were teammates for two seasons in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images)

