Track & Field Roundup: Elk Rapids wins Kalkaska's Blazer Last Chance Meet; TC West wins home meet ahead of regionals

May 13—KALKASKA — Regionals week has arrived for track and field, and Elk Rapids made a statement Monday by winning the boys and girls division at Kalkaska's Blazer Last Chance meet.

The Elks took first in the boys division with 166 points and won the girls division with 161.5 points.

Max Ward won the 200-meter dash and the 400m run for the Elks, running a 23.93 in the 200m and a personal record 51.02 in the 400m.

Elk Rapids also picked up wins in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays.

Mason Cannon, Kody Bratschi, Conner Carlisle and Jake Moore won the 4x100m in 48.88 seconds, and Cannon, Caden Schneider, Joel Darin and Briggs Leahy took first in the 4x200m in 1:40.19.

The Elk Rapids girls won three of the four relay races as Paige Fosdick, Joelle Swanson, Leighton Smith and Hunter Shellenbarger earned gold in the 4x100m at 54.13 as well as the 4x200m at 1:53.89. Anna Pray, Brynne Schulte, Shellenbarger and Smith took first in the 4x400m at 4:21.28.

Brooke Fluty swept the hurdles races for Elk Rapids, winning the 100m in 17.23 and the 300m in 52.2.

Fosdick was also a two-event winner for the Elks, taking first in the 100m in 13.57 and 200m in 28.05.

Anna Pray won the 400m in a PR run of 1:03.92, and Ava Pray was first in the 3200m with a season-best time of 13:09.54. Schulte also won the 1600m in 5:54.76.

Other area winners in the boys division were Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos in the 800m (2:06.63), Camden Moore in the 1600m (4:51.3), Jackson Shetler, David Crawford, Guggemos and Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales in the 4x400m (3:38.8), Adam Williams, Coltrane Paryani, Moore and Guggemos in the 4x800m (8:50.32); Charlevoix's Peyton Scott in the 110m hurdles (15.99) and 300m hurdles (42.39, PR); Grayling's Kaleb Hall in the shot put (40 feet, 6.5 inches); and Kingsley's Chase Bott in the discus (163-0.5) and Braxton Zenner in the pole vault (12-0).

Other area winners in the girls division were Mancelona's Emily Anger in the high jump (8-0), Maddie Angell in the high jump (4-9), Julia Kirby, Jalynn Morris, Sydney Hemenway and Bailey Ray in the 4x800m (12:18.12); and Grayling's Rylan Finstrom in the shot put (41-1.5) and discus (145-6.75, PR) and Nico Triebold in the 800m (2:33.62).

TRACK & FIELD

Titans win home meet before regionals

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West stayed warm heading into regional action later this week, winning the boys and girls divisions of the Titan Last Chance Meet at home Monday.

Picking up wins for the victorious Titans boys were Logan Warner in the 100-meter dash (11.81 seconds); Aaryn Stallworth in the 200m (23.6) and 110m hurdles (15.77); Sam King in the 1600m (4:34.41, PR); Wallace Tupper II in the 300m hurdles (38.71, PR); Reed Tupper in the high jump (5 feet-10 inches, PR); and Chase Weston in the long jump (19-1.5).

The Titan boys also won the 4x400m relay behind Logan Warner, Roberto Manuel, Gabe Torres and Dominic Gauna in 3:50.89.

Winners for the Titan girls were Grace Moeggenborg in the long jump (17-10.5, PR) and pole vault (9-9); Madeline Bildeaux in the high jump (5-5, PR) and 200m (27.71); Olivia Kandow in the 100m hurdles (16.86, PR); Charlise Schulz in the 300m hurdles (48.87, PR); and Riley Reed in the 3200m (13:07.09, PR).

Other winners in the boys division were Traverse City Central's Quinten Henderson (400m, 52.37), Caleb Keller (800m, 2:00.02), Jackson Price (3200m, 10:11.43) and Asher Paul (pole vault, 13-3); Traverse City St. Francis' Mason Hoelscher, Oliver Jaworski, Brenen Ludka and Alex Rutkowski (4x100m, 50.84); and Petoskey's Brody Shaw (shot put, 47-11.25) and Korbin Sulitis (discus, 159-9).

Other winners in the girls division were Benzie Central's Flora Zickert (shot put, 32-11; discus, 89-10); Cadillac's Madisyn Lundquist, Jazmin Angell, Marisa Mazza and Sofia Assalone (4x400, 4:30.26) and Lundquist (400m, 1:00.78); and Traverse City Central's Lenox Lee, Ramira Malinao, Jazmine VanSkyhock and Reese Walkup (4x100m, 57.86), Lee, Josephine Lewellen, VanSkyhock and Walkup (4x200m, 2:05.42), Ella DeBruyn (1600m, 5:39.31), Alexis Ball (800m, 2:23.2) and Iali Rodenroth (100m, 13.8).

Laker boys, Panther girls win Frankfort Invite

FRANKFORT — Glen Lake collected 151 points in the boys division and Frankfort tallied 130 in the girls division to win first place at the Frankfort Invite on Monday.

Area boys winners were Glen Lake's Benji Allen (200m, 24.03), Colebrook Sutherland (800m, 2:06.64; 1600m, 4:37.27), Tyler Bixby (300m hurdles, 44.11), Boden Fisher, Allen, Bixby and Dylan Cundiff (4x200m, 1:36.85), Sutherland, Bixby, FIsher and Allen (4x400m, 3:46.36), Abraham Feeney, Bixby, Jacob Plamondon and Sutherland (4x800m, 9:05.85), Warren Aylsworth III (shot put, 47-5); Mesick's Kyle Redman (3200m, 10:18.33); Grand Traverse Academy's Nate Dix (110m hurdles, 17.25), Weston Kinney (high jump, 6-0); Frankfort's Adam Townsend, Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Emmerson Farmer (4x100m, 47.07), Townsend (pole vault, 10-6) and Farmer (long jump, 19-6).

Area girls winners were Frankfort's Grace Wolfe (long jump, 16-0; 400m, 1:03.78), Willa Roth (pole vault, 9-6), Alice Luther, Gwyneth Dunaway, Wolfe and Sofia Alaimo Schindler (4x200m, 1:48.11), Luther, Alaimo Schindler, Addison Jarosz and Dunaway (4x100m, 51.21), Alaimo Schindler (100m, 13.12; 200m, 27.39); Glen Lake's Eleanor Valkner (discus, 121-2); Brethren's Maddy Biller (shot put, 37-7), Abby Kissling (100m hurdles, 17.44; 300m hurdles, 50.63); Leland's Ellen Schwaiger, Natalie Burpee, Abby Hicks and Ella Knudsen (4x800m, 11:06.57), Burpee (3200m, 13:10.82), Knudsen (1600m, 5:26.52); and GT Academy's Amelia McKinney, Alleah Dix, Stella York and Bailey Stephen (4x400m, 4:27.06) and Stephen (800m, 2:37.26).

McBain boys, girls nearly sweep at Evart

EVART — The McBain boys and girls teams had themselves a day at Evart, nearly sweeping the event wins at Evart on Monday.

The Ramblers boys won 15 of 17 events while the girls took 14 of 17 in dominating fashion.

Boys winners for McBain were Caleb Miller in the 100m and 200m, Benjamin Rodenbaugh in the 400m and high jump, Levi Myers in the 800m, Ethan Quist in the 1600m, Aidan Koetje in the 3200m, Jacob Hart in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Wyatt Zuiderveen in the shot put, and Kameron Nethaway in the discus.

Bryce Akom, Luke Hoitenga, Landon Kirt and Miller won the 4x100. Akom, Thomas Maloney, Hart and Hoitenga won the 4x200. Rodenbaugh, Joshua Rodenbaugh, Maloney and Miller won the 4x400m, and Quist, Myers, Koetje and Landen Eisenga won the 4x800.

For the McBain girls, winners were Ayla Fredin in the long jump, Grace Bronkema in the pole vault, Mikayla Blood in the high jump, Isabel Rozeveld in the discus, Allison Gladu in the shot put, Katelyn Krick in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Chelsi Eisenga in the 3200m, Kayden Hinton in the 1600m, and Gwyneth VerBerkmoes in the 800m.

Blood, Fredin, Adilynn Ridgway and Peyton Grant won the 4x100. Blood, Aubrey VandePol, Madelyn Reinink and Grant won the 4x200. VandePol, Reinink, Brooklyn Hall and Grant won the 4x400m, and VerBerkmoes, Hinton, Karley VandePol and Eisenga won the 4x800.

Manton earns wins at Pine River

PINE RIVER — The Manton boys and girls team earned several wins at Monday's meet at Pine River.

In the girls division, Rheanna Gilzene won the long jump (15-0, PR); Mattie LaFreniere won the pole vault (9-3) and shot put (32-5.5); Madison Morris, Taylor Bigelow, Melina Bates and Kaitlyn Carter won the 4x200m (1:56.82); Morris, Gilzene, Bigelow and Bates won the 4x100m (54.83); Angela Porter won the 300m hurdles (51.8, PR); Betsy Gooden won the 3200m (13:30.69); and Bates won the 100m (13.69).

Manton boys getting wins were Reece Traxler in the 400m (55.12, PR); Robert Dykhouse in the 800m (2:09.73) and 3200m (10:47.64); Zander Johnigan in the 110m hurdles (17.25) and 300m hurdles (43.23); Leon Barber, Andrew Phillips, Jarret Nixon and Brenen Salani in the 4x100m (45.92); Barber, Johnigan, Traxler and Luke Pettengil in the 4x200m (1:36.65); Carter Helsel in the shot put (50-9.5) and discus (139-0, PR); and Andrew Phillips in the long jump (20-2.75).

Manistee girls 2nd at Mason County Central

SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee girls took second while the Mariners' boys team placed fourth at Mason County Central on Monday.

Girls winners for Manistee were Audrey Huizinga in the 200m and 400m, Brooke Jankwietz in the shot put, and Madalyn Wayward in the discus.

Winning for the Mariners in the boys division were Nick Hornkuhl in the long jump and Damien McEntaffer in the pole vault.