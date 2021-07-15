Peloton poised for final time trial before Tour de France heads to Paris

Mark Cavendish Tour de France 2021, stage 20 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

08:30 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 at the Tour de France, the 30.8km time trial from Libourne to Saint-Émilion.

Just two more stages of this year's Tour de France remain, starting with this afternoon's 'race of truth' through the famous vineyards around Saint-Émilion. The final destination of the various jerseys will most likely not be determined by today's time trial, though that's not to say the leading protagonists will be soft-pedalling their way around the fairly flat and non-technical course. For the penultimate time at this year's Tour, here's a quick reminder of who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys.

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a 12th day running with an almost unassailable margin of 5min 45sec. Barring a spectacular collapse, the 22-year-old will be taking home a second successive maillot jaune back to Slovenia after the race finishes in Paris on Sunday.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will be dressed in green as leader in the points classification.

After winning Thursday's mountain-top stage on the hors catégorie Luz Ardiden, Pogacar wrested the maillot à pois, the polka dot jersey awarded to the leader in the mountains classification, off the shoulders of Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious). With just one more point available in that competition during Sunday's final stage all Pogacar needs to do to take home the maillot à pois is finish today and tomorrow's stage within the respective time limits.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

For anybody that missed Matej Mohoric's second stage win at this year's race on Friday, you can relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

With just 240 metres in vertical elevation gained over the 30.8-kilometre course from Libourne to Saint-Émilion it is a route that favours the classic time trial specialists. The weather forecast looks good and so none of the riders should have to contend with wet roads as Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) had to do so during the stage five time trial that was won, by some distance, by Pogacar.

Tour de France, stage 20 profile

For Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) today represent a final hit out before his assaults on the Olympic Games where the Belgian is eyeing the time trial title, while other specialists such as Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and the aforementioned Bissegger will also be hoping to challenge.

Tour de France, stage 20 circuit

As is traditional with time trials in stage races, riders will roll down the starting ramp in reverse order of their standing in the general classification, and so lanterne rouge Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who starts the day in 142nd spot four hours 53min 15sec behind the maillot jaune, sets off first at 12.05pm (BST). The last man to get his time trial under way will be race leader Pogacar who sets off at 4.19pm. Full running order can be found below . . .