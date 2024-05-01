Tottenham hit by injury blow ahead of Chelsea visit with two ruled out for rest of season

Tottenham’s top-four hopes have been dealt a blow by the news that Timo Werner and Ben Davies will be out for the rest of the season.

Both players picked up injuries in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, denying Werner a reunion with former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Tottenham are seven points behind Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification, with the trip to Chelsea one of their two games in hand on Unai Emery’s side.

Spurs must also travel to Liverpool and host Manchester City in the final week of the season.

Ange Postecoglou was already without Destiny Udogie for the remainder of the campaign, leaving the Spurs boss without any recognised left-backs.

Right-back Emerson Royal could be used on the opposite side, with Postecoglou saying he will have to find a “solution” to the problem.

Werner was signed on loan from RB Leipzig in January and was at Chelsea for two seasons before returning to Germany.

“Timo got a hamstring injury,” Postecoglou said.

“There’s two-and-a-half weeks left so he will miss the rest of the season and Ben Davies got a calf injury from the [Arsenal] game and he’ll miss the rest of the season as well.”

Werner has scored twice and provided three assists in 14 appearances since his January move and Spurs have the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

But Postecoglou insisted: “Yeah, that’s stuff for another day. I have a game tomorrow.”