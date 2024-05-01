Tottenham drawing up parallel transfer plans with Champions League qualification on a knife edge

Tottenham seem keen to make a move for Conor Gallagher when the transfer window opens - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Tottenham Hotspur are working on two summer transfer plans – one for if they finish fourth and another for if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Ange Postecoglou’s team can close the seven-point gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa by beating London rivals Chelsea on Thursday night.

With the race for the final Champions League spot still alive, Spurs are understood to be planning for all scenarios and identifying realistic targets.

They include Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, while Postecoglou is also thought to want another new central defender with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly one option.

Tottenham’s business and who they end up signing will, to some degree, also be governed by the market and whether or not Chelsea are forced to drop their £50 million valuation of Gallagher, who only has a year remaining on his contract.

Everton’s Amadou Onana is another midfielder Tottenham have considered, while wingers Raphinha and Samuel Iling-Junior are thought to be among those of interest.

Timo Werner’s loan has effectively been cut short by a hamstring injury that has ended his season and Spurs must now decide whether or not to take up the option to sign the German permanently for £14.5 million before the start of the European Championships on June 14.

Werner scored two goals and chalked up three assists in 13 games on loan from RB Leipzig, but it remains to be seen whether or not that is enough for Tottenham to sign him permanently.

Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi will miss the match at Stamford Bridge amid Chelsea’s ongoing injury problems.

“It’s not good news because we cannot recover any players in the last week,” Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

“Only we need to add two more players, Thiago and Disasi. They will not be available for tomorrow.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.