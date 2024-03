Tortorella ejected in first period of Flyers vs. Lightning game

An incensed John Tortorella was ejected 10:49 minutes into the Flyers' game Saturday night against the Lightning.

His team fell into an early 4-0 hole at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The head coach was shown on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast irate with the officials. He was hit with a game misconduct after Brayden Point scored the Lightning's fourth goal on a power play.

The Flyers had 21 penalty minutes in the first period.

It was not a happy homecoming for Tortorella, who coached the Lightning to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2004. The organization was celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the championship on Saturday night.

