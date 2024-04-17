Torquay United seal National League South survival after Dover Athletic win

Torquay United interim manager Aaron Downes has praised his players after the financially-stricken club secured safety in National League South.

First-half goals from Brett McGavin and Asa Hall helped Torquay to a 2-1 win at Taunton Town to ensure the 18th-placed Gulls cannot be relegated.

Torquay have had 11 points docked this season and are in administration.

Owner Clarke Osborne was unable to keep funding the club who were relegated from the fifth tier last season.

"Tonight was a very good moment for us as a football club and a really important victory for this football club so I'm relieved and happy," Downes told BBC Radio Devon.

As well as a 10-point deduction after announcing plans to go into administration in February, Torquay were docked a further point last week after fielding a suspended player.

Administrators say they have a preferred bidder for the club, which was relegated from League Two in 2014 and missed out on promotion back to the English Football League in 2021 after losing to Hartlepool United on penalties in the National League promotion final.

"The character, the selflessness, the application they've showed in such uncertain times has been different class," Downes said of his players.

"I can't praise and thank them enough for everything that they have given me, the football club, the staff and themselves.

"They've acquitted themselves remarkably and they should be very proud of the way they have handled themselves, because when uncertain times come your mind can drift and how you can act and people's character can change, and our boys haven't.

"They've shown great humbleness and selflessness in every game - there's not once where we have said they're not trying, they have given everything for this club.

"There might be moments where we've not done enough in a game or we've not shown enough skill or technique or decision making, but their attitude and their work rate and their effort for the football club has never been in question.

"I'm really proud of the players and they should be proud of themselves."

Torquay end the season on Saturday at home to relegated Havant and Waterlooville, ahead of an uncertain summer for supporters as they wait to find out who will own the club and what sort of playing budget they will have.

"We've got a basis to build from now, we know what division we're going to be in," added Downes.

"So whatever happens in the coming weeks at least we know one thing, that we're staying in this division and we can build next year, even though it hasn't been a good season by a long shot.

"We've at least salvaged something tonight and we can we can move forward in the future, whatever happens."