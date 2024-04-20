Torquay United end troubled season on high with 5-0 Havant and Waterlooville win

Torquay ended their troubled National League South season on a high with a 5-0 win over Havant and Waterlooville.

The Gulls, who are in administration as they look for new owners, were 4-0 up at half time as they registered their biggest win of a troubled season.

They end the campaign 18th in the sixth tier - their lowest finish since joining the EFL in 1927 - after having a total of 11 points docked.

An unnamed bidder has entered into exclusive talks to buy the club.

"Congratulations to the players they gave a great first half performance," interim manager Aaron Downes told BBC Radio Devon.

"We wanted to give people something to go home happy about and to end the season on a high."

Brad Ash got a 23rd-minute opener before Austen Booth thundered in a 35-yard volley four minutes later.

Plymouth Argyle loanee Will Jenkins-Davies ended his time at the club with two goals before the break as Arkell Jude-Boyd got the fifth eight minutes from full time.

"We could have had 12 comfortably - we could have had a lot more goals - but it was a superb performance and hopefully it sends everybody home happy," added Downes.

"It's put a little bit of gloss on the end of the season and hopefully we can start moving forward and we can start to look up and look forward to the future with a bit of positivity."