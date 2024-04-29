Top UNC, NC State football prospects for 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, it’s time to look ahead to 2025 and some of the top college football prospects at North Carolina and N.C. State.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack had several players selected this year, but a few more are expected to join them as draft selections next April.

Here’s a look at the top four players — two each for UNC and NC State — in the mix to be picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Anthony Belton, NC State football

A graduate student as an offensive lineman for the Wolfpack, Belton could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Ikem Ekwonu and become a first-round pick. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound is expected to be one of the top left tackles in the nation next season. He was an All-ACC performer in 2023.

Bryson Nesbit, UNC football

As a junior in 2023, Nesbit played 12 games and hauled in 41 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound hybrid tight end from Charlotte has the build and speed to be an NFL tight end. The All-ACC player is currently projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick.

Nate McCollum, UNC football

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound wide receiver for the Tar Heels, McCollum could be on the same path as former UNC standout Josh Downs, a third-round pick in 2023. McCollum, who had 44 catches for 469 yards and a touchdown in 10 games last season, could be in line for a big season if the Heels can figure out their quarterback situation.

Davin Vann, NC State football

Vann likely would’ve been drafted this year, but the defensive lineman is betting on himself by spending another season in Raleigh. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Vann had a career-best 42 tackles, including 5 ½ sacks last season as the Wolfpack’s top pass rusher. Another stellar season could set him up to be a second- or third-round pick in 2025.

